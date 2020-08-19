x
Mid-South business provides gift cards to health workers

Express Employment Professionals provided the gift cards to workers at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Several months into this pandemic, health workers are still fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

To show support for these workers, Express Employment Professionals gave gift cards to healthcare workers at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch Tuesday.

"It was really important to us during the start of coronavirus to give back in this way, just because we're in the employment business,” said Avery Ahumada with Express Employment Professionals. “We find people jobs. We want to support our people who support us and care for us each and every day, and put themselves on the front line, especially during this coronavirus.”

Organizers said this was also a great opportunity to help out local restaurants that were hit hard by closures during this pandemic.
