Mid-South child receives life-changing therapy bike, thanks to local non-profit

De-Sean couldn't walk until he was 4 and still needs assistance. Enter My Town Miracles.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special surprise for a little boy. He got some special equipment that hopefully will one day help him walk better. It was all made possible by the nonprofit, My Town Miracles. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin says the joy on the child's face is local good news.

"A bike!" De-Sean Boylan squeals with joy.

No, it's not Christmas. But for De-Sean Boylan it feels like it. The 9-year-old has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome or PWI. PWI comes with several complications like constant hunger and poor muscle tone.

"I'm so happy," said Boylan.

DeSean’s Surprise! The sweet joy in DeSean’s voice is good for the soul! Alston Construction Freedom Concepts #Rejoice #BetheMiracle Posted by My Town Miracles on Thursday, May 6, 2021

De-Sean couldn't walk until he was 4 and still needs assistance. Enter My Town Miracles.

"Our mission is to share the love of Jesus through compassion because that's what Christ called us to do, and that is to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. And this compassion is expressed through emergency financial assistance; and in some cases, like this equipping people with resources that can change their life," said My Town Miracles Executive Director Brandon Artiles.

My Town Miracles Executive Director Brandon Artiles said they were overjoyed to help De-Sean get a bike.

"This adaptive therapy bike is critical for his development allowing him to grow and build the kind of muscle he'll need to be able to walk on his own one day. And this is going to go a long way in him achieving that and build up that independence, also allowing him to become more confidence in himself. Really just give him the simple joy and pleasure of riding a bike like any other child," said Artiles.

"I'm so happy Mrs. Mutchins," said Boylan.

The bike costs more than $4,000. And My Town Miracles got help from the local community to help De-Sean's dream of paddling a reality.

"These miracles are only possible because of the generosity of so many in the community. And in this case Alston Construction came up big with sponsoring of $2100 to make this happen and get De-Sean this special bike. And words cannot describe how grateful we are for their partnership in this," said Artiles.

And words are not really needed if you just look at De-Sean's face as he picks up speed and races around the parking lot.