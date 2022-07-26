How Mid-South clergy say everyone can help to prevent youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What can be done to prevent youth violence in the Memphis area? Mid-South clergy say it’s about respect – and talking to kids.
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and clergy held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the youth and gun violence in the community and how to prevent it before it happens.
One reverend encouraged people to talk to youth and get into their hearts and minds, giving them motivation to not pick up a gun, and to treat each other with respect.
"Each and every one of us has the ability to reach out to one young person and get in their head and talk to them and encourage them to find another solution before they indulge a life of crime,” said Reverend Walter Womack.
The reverend suggested mentor programs as a way to divert youth from getting involved in gun violence, saying we all have the power to make Memphis a safer place to live.
