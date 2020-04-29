Mid-South communities celebrate Class of 2020 by "adopting a senior"

"Adopt a Senior" Facebook groups support and encourage 2020 seniors by sending cards and gifts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 has canceled and paused many of the events seniors look forward to, like prom and graduation, but the celebration of their success and hard work continues thanks to an outpour of support.

Across the Mid-South and the country, Facebook groups are popping up with a mission to "adopt out" seniors. Locally, there at least two groups: Adopt a 2020 DeSoto County Senior and Adopt a Senior Mid-South.

The creators of both groups said they got the idea to make them after seeing it done in their hometowns.

"I didn't know if anyone would have any interest in doing it here. However, it has blown up," said Julie Davis, creator of the Mid-South group.

In less than a week, the Mid-South page has built up nearly 3,000 members and growing. Over at the DeSoto group, there are nearly 6,000 members.

"I did not realize it was going to take on the number of people that it did. I mean it has absolutely spread like wildfire," said that group's creator, Robyn Noble Powell.

The concept is simple. Generally, a parent posts a few photos of their senior where they gush about their accomplishments, future plans, and the difficulties they've overcome. Some include comments about how difficult the pandemic has been on their child.

Interested members then comment on the post to say they would like to "adopt" the senior, and then they connect with the parent to perform a gesture to show support or encouragement to the teen.

The gesture can be as simple as sending a card of congratulations. Some adoptees have sent balloons, gift baskets, candy, and/or gift cards.

"A lot of them I've heard have become depressed behind this, so this is really helping them. It's being mental support. It's being moral support. Just encouraging them and showing them love," Noble Powell said. "[It's] showing that ‘hey, we understand. We feel your pain. We know that this has been taken away from you we understand, that and we rally behind you and again we just support and love you all.’"

Collectively between the two groups, more than 1,200 seniors have been adopted as the numbers continue to grow.

"I thought it was an amazing thing what the community is doing for us seniors. It was a way of encouraging us that this is not the end, but only the beginning of new chapters," Kaitlyn Hearn said.

Hearn is senior at Olive Branch High School who was nominated by her mom on the DeSoto page. She said two people surprised her with gifts. One was a stranger.

"I've been down. I'm missing my senior year of high school and I won't get to attend prom and graduation, so I think it was a great way to uplift our spirits," Hearn said.

Davis said the work of organizing the page and adoptions has paid off from the response she's heard from parents.

"How it just made their kid's day because a lot of these kids are upset and sad about it. So it really was a big deal to them to have the support from people in their community," she said.

Noble Powell said a surprise bonus from the group is the impact it's having on local business. She said because of the gifts being bought, it has provided a boost for some.

"The local businesses are being supported because people are calling them up, "hey can you send this to a senior? I've adopted a senior can you do this?' So, I think it has meant a lot to a lot of people in the community. This one thing has sparked so many different things," she said.