Mid-South father & sons honored for saving woman a moment before her car was hit by a train

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Mid-South father and his two sons were honored Monday night by Germantown Police for helping to save a woman a moment before her car was hit by a train.

George, Joshua, and Jonas Kohlbacher received the Civilian Certificate of Service Award at Monday night’s Germantown Board of Mayor and Alderman.

According to Germantown leaders, the three saw a vehicle stuck on the tracks at Poplar Pike and West Street just after 9:10 p.m. June 21, 2021. A woman was trying to move her car from the tracks but had not noticed the approaching train. Joshua and Jonas helped the woman, Luttie Darnell, unlock her doors and get out of the car. The train struck the vehicle a moment later.

“They laid down their lives to save me,” said Darnell.

The Civilian Certificate of Service Award is presented by the Germantown Chief of Police to those civilians who “rendered aid to the department in an emergency, or who has significantly contributed to the welfare and safety of the community.”