Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry in Orange Mound honors the late Fred Davis

The Mid-South Food Bank partnered with the Martin Family Foundation for the honor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday’s Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry distribution in Orange Mound didn’t just help feed the need. It also honored a late civil rights activist who served that area.

The Mid-South Food Bank partnered with the Martin Family Foundation to hold the mobile pantry in honor of Fred Davis.

Before his death in May, the philanthropist worked with Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior and helped with the Memphis sanitation workers’ strike. He was also the first Black Memphis City Council Chairman.