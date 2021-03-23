Mid-South Food Bank to get new trucks thanks to $1 million grant from Plough Foundation

By purchasing trucks, the Food Bank will cut costs and more efficiently distribute food to meet the increased need in our community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Plough Foundation has granted $1,000,000 to Mid-South Food Bank to purchase four new bobtail trucks and one tractor-trailer. These trucks will replace trucks that are currently being leased. By purchasing trucks, the Food Bank will cut costs and more efficiently distribute food to meet the increased need in our community.

The grant will also be used to acquire a five-year maintenance agreement to cover the Plough Cool Zone, where frozen and cold food is stored in the Mid-South Food Bank’s warehouse, along with the refrigeration unit in the organization’s Agency Mart.

“Plough Foundation’s generous gift will be a continuous help to us while we meet the increased need in our community,” says Cathy Pope, Mid-South Food Bank President & CEO. “By increasing our truck fleet and keeping equipment in working order, we can keep some of our overhead cost down and that means more food can be distributed to those who need it.”

Plough Foundation has been a longtime supporter of the Mid-South Food Bank. Since the foundation’s first grant in 1989, they have now gifted $2,450,000 to turn Hunger into Hope.

To learn more about your local food bank, visit www.midsouthfoodbank.org.