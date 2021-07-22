The Mid-South Food Bank wants to feed 5,000 people in huge one-day event

The food bank needs sponsors and volunteers, and those in need can pre-register for the City-Wide Feeding Day at the Liberty Bowl on August 27, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South Food Bank is planning the largest one-day feeding event in its 40-year history. The City-Wide Feeding Day presented by UnitedHealthcare will distribute enough nutritious food to feed 5,000 people in the City of Memphis.

Right now, more than 136,000 people in Shelby County are living food-insecure. Meaning, they do not have access to, or the ability to purchase, enough nutritious food to live a healthy life. On August 27, 2021, Mid-South Food Bank plans to feed thousands of people in need through a Mobile Pantry setup in the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium parking lot.

Children, families, and seniors in need will also have access to household items such as cleaning supplies as well as diapers, period products, and adult incontinences products through the Food Bank’s Bare Needs Diaper Bank program. Due to federal funding restrictions, The City-Wide Feeding Day is open to all Tennessee residents only.

Anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to pre-register at the following locations and times.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

North Frayser Community Center – 255 St. Elmo Ave., Memphis, TN 38127

The Life of Liberty – 749 Tate Ave., Memphis, TN 38126

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library – 3030 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38111

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

Mid-South Food Bank – 3865 S. Perkins Rd., Memphis, TN 38118

Mid-South Food Bank is looking for sponsors and the support of 250 volunteers to make the City-Wide Feeding Day a success.

“The is an effort to feed a large portion of the community, and we need the community’s support to pull it off,” says Louis Vick, Director of Agency Relations and Program Services. “The Mid-South is a giving community that supports and nurtures our own so I know it’s possible.”

For more information on sponsorships, how to volunteer, and receive assistance during the City-Wide Feeding Day, visit our website midsouthfoodbank.org/citywide.