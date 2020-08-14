Mid-South Girl Scouts bust a move at an Animal Dance Party

It was part of a charitable event at a local chiropractic office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local Girl Scouts decided to bust a move Friday, while teaching others about their mission.

The animal dance party offered two options for participants.

One was a drive-thru h option for those who just wanted to get more information about Community ChiroCare, a local chiropractic facility.

The other option was a parking lot celebration where guests could dance, make animal-themed masks, eat food, and get free spinal screenings.

To protect those visiting the event, everyone was social distanced.