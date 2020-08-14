Mid-South Girl Scouts bust a move at an Animal Dance Party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local Girl Scouts decided to bust a move Friday, while teaching others about their mission.
The animal dance party offered two options for participants.
One was a drive-thru h option for those who just wanted to get more information about Community ChiroCare, a local chiropractic facility.
The other option was a parking lot celebration where guests could dance, make animal-themed masks, eat food, and get free spinal screenings.
To protect those visiting the event, everyone was social distanced.
Community ChiroCare donates 100% of its new patient fees to local charitable causes through the Give Back Movement, which supports the community by helping business and local nonprofits work together for better health and the greater good.