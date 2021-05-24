Mid-South graduates: sign up for chance to win a shopping spree at Oak Court Mall

To honor the Class of 2021, Oak Court Mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, will host a national contest called #ScholarSpree.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many Memphis students prepare to take their next steps after graduation, Oak Court Mall is proud to honor local graduates through the #ScholarSpree sweepstakes.

To honor the Class of 2021, Oak Court Mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, will host a national contest called #ScholarSpree. Washington Prime Group is giving away $10,000 to 13 lucky winners who will have the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to spend at any WPG town center nationwide. The prize money is intended to help graduates prepare for their next steps after graduation.

High school and college graduates from the class of 2021 are encouraged to enter the contest by entering their name and email on the #ScholarSpree landing page and selecting Oak Court Mall. Graduates may receive bonus entries through different actions on social media, like tagging friends in #ScholarSpree posts or following Oak Court Mall’s social media accounts. The #ScholarSpree contest will run from May 10 until June 7. Winners will be notified and announced June 9.

“The Class of 2021 has had a challenging year, and we are so proud of the ways they have shown resilience and fostered connections with each other through it all,” said Carmen King, General Manager, Oak Court Mall. “We’re proud to show our local 2021 graduates some love and appreciation through #ScholarSpree, as one of many ways that Oak Court Mall continues to show our support for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

