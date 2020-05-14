Law enforcement appreciates us just like we appreciate them

All throughout National Police Week, people have been showing their appreciation to law enforcement especially in the midst of the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each day, they rise to a call to duty and a call to serve.

"Law enforcement has been on the front lines since our creation," said Chief Deputy Justin Smith, DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Smith said it is business as usual with no emergency turned away and no pandemic to interfere.

"We're servants and we're out here to serve the people. That's one of the things during this pandemic that we've been able to do is to show that," said Lieutenant Robby Carter, DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Local 24 News got a front row seat to Lieutenant Carter's slight shift in duty.

"We mainly focused on just getting out in our neighborhoods and community policing and community engagement," said Lt. Carter.

"Our call log hasn't gone down, but it has transitioned...We're getting complaints of kids riding four-wheelers in the street. Traffic violations are actually down because we have less traffic," said Chief Deputy Smith.

When it comes to close contact the public, that has changed as well.

"One thing we have done is allow people to if they don't want contact with a deputy to allow them to phone in reports and we'll have a deputy...provide them with report numbers that they can get digitally later," said Chief Deputy Smith.

"We've always been pretty well on our hygiene...As far as masks, if we know that somebody is COVID-19 positive, we'll have gloves and masks on," said Lt. Carter.

National Police Week is typically a time to reflect.

"A big thing about police week is remembering the sacrifices that those before us have made," said Chief Deputy Smith.

Their appreciation is for the community.

"It's been a breath of fresh air to have a community like this to be able to work in. We're appreciative of our community and their support," said Smith.