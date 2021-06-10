Mid-South ministers stood with Kellogg's workers Wednesday to show support

The organization says that like their founder, they must stand up against unfair wages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and mid-south ministers joined Memphis Kellogg's workers as they continue to stand outside the plant on Airways.

"Dr. Martin Luther King stated that an injustice anywhere is a strike against justice everywhere. So we are united with strong will and we're committed to stand with these workers," said Rev Walter Womack, SCLC Memphis President.