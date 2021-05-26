Mid-South officers are raising money to help the family of fallen MPD Officer Scotty Triplett

From t-shirts to a donation drive, fellow officers are raising money to help the fallen officer's family.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South officers are raising money to support the family of fallen Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett.

The Memphis Police Association held a donation drive Wednesday outside the Bed, Bath and Beyond in Cordova. The goal is to raise $175,00 for Triplett's family. So far, more than $130,000 has been donated.

The Memphis Police Association is also selling t-shirts to honor Triplett.

The department is planning to host a "Sea of Blue" event to remember Triplett after his visitation Thursday evening.

Visitation will be at Hope Church in Cordova from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.