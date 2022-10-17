Mid-South Red Cross looking for volunteers to help with growing house fires

The Red Cross said house fires are increasing across the country over the past few years and happen more often when the seasons change.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in Memphis comes a growing concern about house fires.

The Red Cross said house fires are increasing across the country over the past few years and happen more often when the seasons change. December and January are considered "peak months."

The top two fire causes the Red Cross disaster program is responding to are from unattended cooking and faulty wiring. They’re asking for more volunteers to step up to help their neighbors after Memphis firefighters douse the flames.

Just last week, burning flames and billowing smoke could be spotted at Trinity Lakes Apartments in Cordova.

“We respond to an average of three house fires a day,” said Mathew St. Martin, who is over the Red Cross disaster program.

St. Martin said when he shows up, it's sometimes on someone's worst day.

“Sometimes, the families are left standing there without any answers without any recovery process," he said.

That’s where the Red Cross steps in, serving 10 counties in the Memphis area, providing not only physical help like shelter information.

“Their mind is going in a thousand different directions so we guide that," said St. Martin. "The coming days after the disaster they’re able to get answers from our case workers.”

The colder it gets outside, the more fires the Red Cross responds to, helping pick up the pieces.

Memphis has already seen a fire from unattended cooking and another from bad wiring in an attic.

“Extension cords, doubled up with other extension cords, without breakers,” said St. Martin.

The Red Cross said it is in dire need of more volunteers after the pandemic decimated its numbers.

About 10-15 disaster volunteers now can be available every two weeks or monthly. Some just recently joined in to help.

“We responded to a fire down in Hernando," St. Martin recalled. It was eight units ... She had never done it before, but just her being there and being a mother she was able to be a calming presence and talk to these people."