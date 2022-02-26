Mid-South volunteers pack thousands of meals for disaster relief

More than 125 people from several Memphis and Mid-South area churches helped pack 150,000 boxes Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers gathered in Raleigh Saturday morning to pack thousands of meals for people in need.

More than 125 people from several Memphis and Mid-South area churches helped pack the boxes at Dwelling Place Church Saturday as part of the Serve Tour for the SEND Relief project, which provides help during disaster relief.

Les Helton with Collierville First Baptist Church said 150,000 meals were being packed Saturday, and 50,000 of those would remain right here in the Mid-South to help feed those in need.

“It makes us feel great inside to be able to do this work for someone who is less fortunate than us. And who knows, this could be us one day needing this kind of service,” said Helton.

The meals were pasta meals, ready to feed up to eight people each.

