Mid-Southerners help to feed the need amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Hundreds of families received food Friday thanks to donations and the Mid-South Food Bank.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are hundreds of people out of work or out of school in the Mid-South during this pandemic. So several organizations have been doing their best to feed the need during this pandemic.

An event was held Friday at Fairley High School to help the local community. A huge line of folks lined up outside the school in Whitehaven.

Volunteers with Tennessee Green Dot and the Mid-South Food Bank gave out 300 food baskets to families in need.

It was one of two locations that Volunteer Memphis set up to help get food out to the community.

Shady Grove Presbyterian Church Members also took the time to distribute free groceries Friday morning to dozens of people. It's all part of a partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank.

The group practiced social distancing by placing the food in the cars for recipients.

With more food distributions happening during this pandemic, there is a greater need for donations to the food bank and its local food pantries.