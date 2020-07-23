x
Volunteers are needed to help with a Mobile Food Pantry

The Mid-South Food Bank is starting a weekly Mobile Pantry Saturday and needs as many volunteers that are willing to help.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers are needed to help the production line for the Mid-South Food Bank Mobile Pantry this Saturday, June 25th, at the newly opened Memphis Dawah Association Mosque at 837 Craft Road in Whitehaven. 

All citizens & faiths are asked to participate.

Volunteers are asked to arrive between 7:30-8:00 a.m. for unloading and staging, box distribution begins at 10 AM. 

This will be the first of a weekly commitment to assisting families during the pandemic. 

Valid I.D. such as a driver’s license or state issued i.d. is required, or you can bring proof of Shelby County residence such as a utility bill or any type of bill verifying your address and zip code.

For more information:

  • Call: 901-654-7470 
    • 601-672-0259
    • 267-680-2671
  • Email: Amethyst.lowe@whitehavenkulliye.org 

