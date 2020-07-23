Volunteers are needed to help with a Mobile Food Pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers are needed to help the production line for the Mid-South Food Bank Mobile Pantry this Saturday, June 25th, at the newly opened Memphis Dawah Association Mosque at 837 Craft Road in Whitehaven.
All citizens & faiths are asked to participate.
Volunteers are asked to arrive between 7:30-8:00 a.m. for unloading and staging, box distribution begins at 10 AM.
This will be the first of a weekly commitment to assisting families during the pandemic.
Valid I.D. such as a driver’s license or state issued i.d. is required, or you can bring proof of Shelby County residence such as a utility bill or any type of bill verifying your address and zip code.
For more information:
- Call: 901-654-7470
- 601-672-0259
- 267-680-2671
- Email: Amethyst.lowe@whitehavenkulliye.org
