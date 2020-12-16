x
Kroger & KraftHeinz donate $25,000 to American Cancer Society thanks to Mid-Southerners

The company’s Delta division and KraftHeinz presented a $25,000 check to the American Cancer Society during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Southaven.
Credit: Kroger
(L to R) Justin Adams (Kroger), Eric Drake (Kroger), Wes Shelley (Empire Foods), Candace Dean (American Cancer Society), David Higginson (KraftHeinz), Stephanie Turner (Kroger), Rachel Booker (Kroger).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger wants to make sure the fight against cancer can continue in the Mid-South.

The company’s Delta division and KraftHeinz presented a $25,000 check to the American Cancer Society during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Kroger's newly remodeled Southaven store on Goodman Road.

The donation was collected through the "Groceries for Good" campaign inside Mid-South Kroger stores in October. A dollar was donated to the American Cancer Society for every purchase of a participating KraftHeinz product in a Mid-South Kroger.

“KraftHeinz is proud to partner with Kroger and the American Cancer Society to raise awareness of the need especially during this challenging year”, said David Higginson, representative, KraftHeinz. “Our aim is to be the best food company and to grow a better world. A key part of this is aligning our people, products and partnerships to help local charities such as American Cancer Society. Through wonderful partnerships such as this one with Kroger, we’ll be able to support people in need.”

“Kroger’s Purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit and this is a great way to do that during our season of giving”, said Teresa Dickerson, corporate affairs manager, Kroger Delta Division. “Kroger has supported American Cancer Society for many years, and we are proud to continue our support of such a worthy organization.”
