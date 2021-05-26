Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area honor those who serve their country & communities

Five honorees were recognized Wednesday by fellow veterans and service members.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is remembering veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Ahead of Memorial Day, the "Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area" honored past members that served both their country and their communities.

Organizers said it's just one way to show their appreciation.

"Being a veteran myself, and being able to honor those that came before me and have done significant sacrifices to make it possible for me and others coming behind me - we say thank you for their dedication, service and sacrifice,” said Ronald Levy, President of Military Retirees Of The Tri-State Area.

The organization helps veterans by offering eligibility services for their families.