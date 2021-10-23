Thousands in need benefited by annual 'Miracles in Memphis' event

The event has served Memphians for more than 10 years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual 'Miracles in Memphis' event benefited several people on Saturday with food and clothes, expungements, COVID testing, and more.

For over 10 years, thousands have visited the Greater Community Temple Church of God in Christ (COGIC) and were given new clothing, appliances, and other household goods.

"The miracle is love," said Senior Pastor Bishop Brandon B. Porter with the Greater Community Temple Church of God in Christ. "During this season of COVID where there's so much tragedy, stress and disappointment, we want to give people something else to think about."

Porter said the goal of the annual event is to meet the needs of the community.