Missing Person Alert issued for Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Missing Person alert and a city watch for Jazmine Jones, 28, Sunday, March 13.

Jones is 5 feet 5 inches, 215 pounds, and she was last seen with her hair styled in brown loc twist.

According to MPD, she was last seen in Cordova Sunday leaving 8200 Sturbridge Way Memphis, TN 38018 in a 2019 gray Hyundai Elantra with the MS license plate number LXB3059. She was wearing a pink shirt, blue pants, and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or who sees her can call MPD at 901-545-2677 or contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.