Drive your jokes and puns over to MDOT's Safety Message contest

Mississippi Department of Transportation is looking for creative and funny play-on words for their safety message boards.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Get all your punny, witty, and clever juices flowing because the Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to see your safety messages!

Enter MDOT's Safety Message contest and the best ones will end up on the overhead signs along Mississippi highways.

When creating your messages, please remember these guidelines:



-The message must relate to traffic safety.

-Signs accommodate three lines and 21 characters, including spaces, per line.

-#Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

-No emojis ☹.

The contest runs through June 11.

Click here to enter and give your best safety message on TEXTING AND DRIVING!