Shrinking Mississippi River, rising river boat tourism interest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mighty Mississippi River has hit a record low.

Yet, riverboat cruises are sailing steadily.

"I get people from the UK, I get to meet different people here," explained Jordan Flower, who works for Memphis River Boats. "Hear people’s stories and stuff.”

“At first when it started to drop on us we got a little bit nervous but as far as us right here in Memphis and the company we’re fine,” he reassured.

While the low water has halted barges, concerning crop farmers, Memphis riverboats can float and carry passengers just fine with at least six feet of water.

“As far as getting in the dock area you don’t want to be too close and push up against it and push the dock on the mud a little bit," Flowers said.

Jordan started as a deckhand and is now providing visitors with historical facts on the river and some entertainment.

The cruise line has been getting a barrage of calls from visitors and people who live in Memphis making sure they can still tour the Bluff from the water.

“It wasn’t necessarily on our mind. You could see it was low from looking around,” replied tourist Dustin Honcoop when asked about the low water.

Dustin and his wife Teresa are used to choppy waves and said lowering water levels is are nothing new to them.

“Our rivers home are low and the river here is low it’s kind of going everywhere. We’re pretty involved at home with agriculture,” Honcoop explained.

So is the couple worried?

“I figured God will provide," Teresa said.

“For sure," Dustin agreed. "What generally comes with a low, follows up with a high later. We’ve seen the boating in the streets as well as the crazy lows.”

The couple believes they’ll be back, maybe when the river is closer to shore.

“I think Memphis is awesome," said Teresa.

"Low river and all,” added Dustin.

