On, off, on again.... MLGW's new LED streetlights are flickering in Cordova

“It’s kind of a light show over here at night,” said Kim Cherry, a Wood Chase HOA Board member.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Throughout Shelby County, you might notice MLGW crews reinstalling new LED lights. It is part of their LED Streetlight Conversion Program.

The Wood Chase neighborhood in Cordova has new lights installed, but they appear to be doing their own thing.

When the sun goes down, it is a show. That is how neighbors describe it. The new LED streetlights are sometimes on and sometimes off. We turned to MLGW to shed some light on why.

It is the energy from the day that sets the mood at night.

“It’s kind of a light show over here at night,” said Kim Cherry, a Wood Chase HOA Board member. “We’ve had crews come through in the last few days. They’ve been changing out the lights on the top of the light poles.”

Cherry and other residents were looking forward to the new lights.

“Some of them stay on all night long. Some of them flicker on and off randomly it seems. Some of them actually seem to flicker on and off like they’ve been set to some sort of regular time frame. Others don’t seem to come on at all,” said Cherry.

The unusual light has sparked a few rumors amongst neighbors.

“We did have a rumor floating around at one point that these were actually on motion sensors. People were a little freaked out by the idea that it was going to take motion to set the lights off,” said Cherry.

We went to MLGW for answers. They said no. The new LED lights are not motion censored. They also said the blinking could be caused by a number of things.

While they determine the problem, residents said they will be patient.

“We certainly understand that it’s going to save the city and thus, us as taxpayers money in the long haul,” said Cherry. “It’s probably going to make it a little less enticing for criminals to go to the areas with the new street lighting.”

Cherry and others are looking on the bright side to get through the dark.

“It’s just one of those things where this, too, shall pass,” said Cherry.