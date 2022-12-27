MLGW announces third bottled water giveaway Wednesday at 2 locations

The utility will hand out cases of water from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church Broad and Iglesia Nueva Vida.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the boil water advisory in Memphis is set to enter its sixth day, MLGW announced Tuesday they are holding another bottled water giveaway at two locations Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.

The first location is First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue, while the second will be at Iglesia Nueva Vida, 3687 Macon Road.

The boil water advisory remains in effect, and MLGW says it may remain in place for a few more days until the system is fully restored.

MLGW said crews have repaired 30 water mains and secured at least 42 sprinkler systems on properties as they continue to make repairs throughout the city.

Nearly 15% of MLGW customers are without water, and MLGW said that's due to the pressure in the water system being too low. MLGW is also asking customers to continue saving water.