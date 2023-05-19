MLGW to hold community meeting with City of Memphis councilwoman

The power company is encouraging the community to ask them questions Thursday, May 25 at Glenview Community Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those who want to share their thoughts with Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) will have the opportunity to do so on Thursday, May 25.

Utility "customers and constituents" are invited to the "Power Hour Community Meeting" at the Glenview Community Center, which is located at 1141 South Barksdale Street.

The event will feature City of Memphis District 4 Councilwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington. These community meetings "allow MLGW customers and utility leadership to meet and talk in person," according to MLGW.

Doors are said to open at 5 p.m. with MLGW service advisors available to answer MLGW "My Account" and billing-related questions.