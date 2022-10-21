In November you'll finally have your chance to own your very own MLGW utility truck

The Memphis utility will be hosting a public auction November 5, offering cars, pickups, tractors and even utility trucks for sale.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those who've always dreamed of driving around their very own MLGW utility truck may finally have their chance Saturday, November 5 at 7 a.m. as the Memphis utility hosts a public equipment auction at the South Service Center on 3020 Gill Road.

MLGW said they will have midsize sedans, half-ton pickup trucks, various service trucks, vans and dump trucks available at the auction, as well as specialty equipment like bucket trucks, bulldozers, multi-power units and even traffic signals. The utility said that list is not an all-inclusive list of what may be available.

MLGW said all vehicles will be sold individually and will be sold as-is, where-is. Those vehicles and equipment must be paid immediately after the sale and before leaving the lot.

The utility company said only cash, certified or cashier's checks, or personal checks accompanied by a letter of credit will be accepted.

Vehicles are to be taken from the lot no later than 5 p.m. the following Monday, November 7.

An alternate date of November 19 will be set should the original date be cancelled due to weather.

Equipment may be inspected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 3 and 4, or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. the day of the auction.