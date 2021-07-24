Take a turn on the catwalk | Models needed for the 30th annual Southern Heritage Classic Fashion Show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you interested in walking the runway in a local fashion show? The National Coalition of 100 Black Women is looking for you.
The NCBW Memphis Chapter will hold its 30th annual Southern Heritage Classic Fashion Show and Brunch on Saturday, September 11, 2021, and they need men and women of all sizes.
Auditions will happen July 27th and 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Southbrook Town Center. That’s at 1284 Shelby Dr., directly across from the Southland Mall.
Here are the requirements and what you must bring with you:
- Women must bring high heels to audition
- No visible tattoos (must be able to cover)
- No children or guests at audition
- Must bring headshot to audition
- Must be present for rehearsals when required
“The National Coalition of 100 Black Women is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advocate on behalf of black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment. The Fashion Show is the Memphis chapter’s largest annual fundraiser for the Patricia Walker Scholarship program, and we look forward to making this year’s show more spectacular than ever!”