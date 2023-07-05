Morris Park reopens after renovation made possible by Hospitality Hub of Memphis

Drinking fountains, updated basketball courts and a multipurpose gathering space are just some improvements made with this 6-acre park in the medical district.

A Memphis park in the heart of the medical district has reopened after a renovation.

City and community leaders held a ribbon cutting for "Morris Park" on Saturday. The six-acre park is located off Poplar Avenue near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Morris Park has often been used as a space that serves the unhoused population.

The Hospitality Hub of Memphis works to end homelessness, and the organization was a partner of the park's renovation.

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland also credits neighbors for advocating for the upgrades.

"The neighborhood came together in 2007 to 2008 and wanted a better park, and it's taken this long to get there," Strickland said. "But it's nice to recognize those neighbors because without their drive and without their commitment, it would never happen."