Mosque leaders work to revitalize Klondike neighborhood

“You could tell people wanted something better, but often didn’t have the tools to get it.”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Walking through the historic Klondike neighborhood in Memphis, you’ll spot rundown, vacant houses and dumped tires. It’s where you can find Islamic faith leader Malik Shaw, who helped found Midtown Mosque. It sits on the corner of North Claybrook and Jackson Street.

As he made his way down the sidewalk on Thursday, a neighbor shouts a greeting from her passing car. Despite the dilapidated, aging homes, a change happening, which Shaw is helping to lead the way.

“We were looking for something that was more in line with our religious expression,” explained Shaw. “Our expression of Islam was more of an inner-city expression.”

Since it was first planted in the North Memphis area five years ago, faith leaders have built a playground for kids who oftentimes play in the street. They also turned a rundown building into a food pantry, which partners with the Mid-South Food Bank.

Posted by Midtown Mosque on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

“You could tell people wanted something better often didn’t have the tools to get it,” commented Shaw.

The mosque took action to beautify the area and purchased lots in the neighborhood, some for just $70.

LOVE this story. 💙 It’s on the historic Klondike neighborhood and how a faith leader is determined to see it be a safe space for children and families.



That includes a community garden and playground. Hear why the revitalization is vital on @LocalMemphis at 10 pic.twitter.com/DsqMcYsUj1 — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) September 17, 2021

One lot is now a community garden where tomatoes grow and bees make honey. A block down is the orchard, where apples, peaches and plums can be seen in the spring.

“We see people come, families come and sit outside. It’s just good to be in nature.”

The space, where a Jewish food store once stood, held special meaning to older people who live here. Shaw’s energy is also focused on being a model to children who live in the neighborhood.

“Men have to be around, men have to be visible. Kids have to know there are men in the neighborhood who actually care.”