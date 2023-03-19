MPD Airways Station hosts 'Colonel's Corner' hoping to re-engage community

Issues such as blight and crime were addressed in a meeting aimed at strengthening the police's relationship with the Memphis community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to strengthen their relationship with the community, Memphis police at the Airway Station hosted a community forum called "The Colonel's Corner" on Saturday.

Residents from Orange Mound, Bethel Grove and Cherokee Heights were invited to attend. The conversations centered around how the community and police can educate and plan to enhance the community.

Colonel Patricia Burnett said the event was planned to help "re-engage our community."

"It is just a conversation for us to say 'how do we go forward?'," Burnett said.

She said that Memphis in on a "journey" to take back the community from "blight, crime and other issues."