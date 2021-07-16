MPD hosts Youth Fun Day in Hickory Hill with local youngsters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police officers headed to Hickory Hill Friday – not for a crime – but to connect with local kids.
MPD held a Youth Fun Day near its Mount Moriah Precinct. Teens and kids were able to jump on a bounce house, jump rope, ride bikes, and play softball with the officers who protect them every day.
Officers also talked with kids about their jobs, and then played some games.
The Youth Fun Day is one of MPD’s community outreach program events to better serve and connect with communities while reducing youth violence.