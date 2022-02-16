MPD is hosting another hiring expo

MPD is offering monetary incentives for new employees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department announced that they will host another hiring expo on Saturday, February 26 at 170 N. Main St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The police department said they will accept applications on-site, but virtual check-in is recommended.

People who wish to apply should bring an ID or a driver's license.

MPD confirmed that basic police recruitment information, as well as information for police service technician positions and other MPD positions will be available.

Free parking for the hiring expo will be available at the Mud Island parking garage on Poplar and Front St.

MPD is offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new employees and up to $10,000 for relocation assistance.