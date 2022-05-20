x
MPD search for missing 16-year-old boy

Standing at 5 feet 7 inches with brown eyes and black hair, Marcus Shipp Jr. is said to have left home in the 1500 block of Oakwood St. and not returned.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) police are asking for the whereabouts of a 16-year-old named Marcus Shipp, Jr. The teen left home without permission (in the 1500 block of Oakwood St.) and has not returned, according to a social media post by MPD.

Have you seen this child? Report # 2101000822ME

When last sighted, Shipp stood at 5 feet, 7 inches with brown-eyes and black hair. According to the MPD social media post, he weight around 200 lbs. He has been missing since Jan. 1 of 2021, according to the post.  

Shipp recently obtained a TN state ID, according to the post.

Those with information can call the Missing Persons Bureau at (901) 636-4479. 

