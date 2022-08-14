MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures

The incident caused a chaotic scene that cancelled the Varsity Football Jamboree - one day after a teen ran across the field with a loaded gun at the same event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures.

Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High School during the Jamboree caused a chaotic scene, as hundreds of people fled the stadium from what was initially thought to have been gunshots, causing the event to be cancelled.

Both Memphis Police and MSCS security officers have said they did not respond to any gunshot calls, nor did they find any weapons at the scene.

Two teenaged girls, 13 and 14, were detained at the scene and later released to their parents with juvenile summons.

"It is unfortunate that all of our athletes did not get to compete during night two of competition due to a disturbance in the crowd that did not involve a weapon and that officers were able to deescalate," MSCS said in a statement released shortly after midnight Sunday. "Principals were given information to share with their school communities about the abbreviated events during night two and updated safety protocols for athletic events. Our school leaders, coaches, and officers will continue to work together to help students have a successful athletic season."

Thursday, a teen was arrested after running across the stadium field during a live game with a loaded gun, running away from an MSCS security guard after the guard was tipped off about the gun.

MSCS also released their updated security measures, dated to Friday, August 12. They include:

All attendees, including staff, students, and athletes, will be screened using a walk-through metal detector or wand.

Only clear bags will be allowed. The maximum size is 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches.

The only additional bags allowed are small clutches no larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches that fit in a hand. They will be hand-checked.

Medical exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis. All bags will be checked. No exceptions.