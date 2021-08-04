Calling all musicians & artists for this year’s Evolve Bank and Trust Cooper-Young Festival

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, this year’s festival is set for Saturday, September 18, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We look forward to the 33rd Evolve Bank and Trust Cooper Young Festival on Saturday, September 18, 2021. We invite you to join us to celebrate all things Memphis in the largest and oldest historic district dating back to 1849. Hand-made art from across the United States and great local music are what we are all about.

Everyone is invited to be our neighbor on the greatest day of the year celebrating our history, art and local musicians. Get in on the most fabulous cuisine from our awarding winning array of twenty-six restaurants or grab a Pronto Pup or two. Take a walk through our neighborhood to enjoy homes built back in the early 1900s. It is wonderful to be a Memphian!

Calling all Memphis musicians, please submit your interest to play this year to cyba@bellsouth.net. Please include a link to your music or press kit for consideration.

Calling all artists! Hand-made artist vendor booths will go on-sale on June 15 at 12 am at www.cooperyoungfestival.com. Apply early to get your favorite booth.

Sponsors for the 2021 Cooper Young Festival are Evolve Bank and Trust, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Animal Clinic, Mold Terminator, ProShow Systems, Ounce of Hope, Mid-South Lions, Delta Ice Services and Toof American Digital Printing.

The Cooper Young Historic District is Memphis’ largest historically hip neighborhood dating back to 1849. It’s where art, culture, cuisine and commerce intersect in a fabric that weaves its way throughout this neighborhood to create a lifestyle district all its own. We will be practicing COVID safety precautions as regulated by the Shelby County Health Department during the festival.