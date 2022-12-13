My Town Miracles giving back to Memphis communities this Holiday season with memorial food drive

The food drive started during the pandemic and has brought together several members of the Orange Mound community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Holiday Season is about giving, and one Mid-South organization is taking that to heart.

The Fred L. Davis Memorial Food Drive started during the pandemic and is put on every month by the Christian nonprofit My Town Miracles. It happens behind the Orange Mound community center on the second Tuesday of the month.

“This is one of the simplest ways that we can show Orange Mound that we love and care for the people, the children, families, all of it," said Whitney Williams, the executive director of My Town Miracles.