NAACP and Shelby County Voter Alliance host poll parties at voting sites

Organizers say this upcoming ballot is one of the longest in Shelby County history. Some say that this election will have more local impact than a presidential one.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to get Shelby County residents to the polls come Aug. 4, the Shelby County Voter Alliance (SCVA) and the NAACP hosted poll parties at voting sites in Shelby County on Saturday.

Organizers say this upcoming ballot is one of the longest in Shelby County history as the online version of the sample ballot is five pages long. Some say that this election will have more local impact than a presidential one.

"The judges, the D.A. is on there—you only vote for them every 8 years, so that is like once a decade," SCVCA and NAACP member Ian Randolph said. "There are important decisions to be made, and this election will have more of an impact on your day-to-day life than the presidential election."

If voters need a ride to the polls, MATA is also giving free rides during the last two days of early voting as well as on election day.

“We are glad to partner with the Shelby County Election and Shelby County Voter Alliance again to provide our citizens with transportation to fulfill their civic duties,” Gary Rosenfeld, MATA CEO. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the service free of charge to vote early.”

Races in the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary and State and County General elections have gained attention and are on close watch, one being the faceoff between District Attorney candidates Amy Weirich and Steven Mulroy.

SCVA representatives said they will be passing out flyers to spread awareness about the upcoming free transportation for voters.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure that voters are aware they will have access to free rides to the polls,” said Ian Randolph, spokesman for SCVA. “Transportation to the polls has been something our organization has always focused on and this partnership extends our reach across the county.”

Voters can view the candidate list to get familiar with the candidates and to be more informed.

Voters can also check their voter status and designated voting site online.