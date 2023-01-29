NAACP stresses change and criminal reform bill after Tyre Nichols' death

Hoping to pass the "Tyre Nichols Criminal Reform Bill," Van Turner and NAACP Memphis said they want the elimination of no-knock warrants as well as other changes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of NAACP Memphis held a press conference on Sunday night to comment on how the investigation into the five Memphis police officers who assaulted Tyre Nichols has been handled.

While the organization applauded the speed at which the investigation was unfolded, they stressed the need for change in order to prevent deaths like these from happening again.

Having legislation that is effective across the country that stops these killings is necessary, they said.

For example, the elimination of no-knock warrants and passing the "Tyre Nichosls Criminal Reform Bill" are two initiatives that NAACP Memphis discussed on Sunday.

Shelby County commissioner, NAACP Memphis president and Memphis mayoral candidate Van Turner said the group wants the bill to be passed "because we don't want a situation like this to occur in the future."

"The George Floyd Justice Reform Bill in Congress has failed, and that was two years ago," he said. "We see that these kinds of incidents still are ocurring in our community with Black and Brown victims."