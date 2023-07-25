National Civil Rights Museum honors 3 with 2023 Freedom Awards

The honorees include best-selling author and political candidate Stacey Abrams, history professor Dr. Clayborne Carson and human rights activist Kerry Kennedy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Three civil rights trailblazers learned they will be honored by the same award previously given to those the likes of Nelson Mandela, Coretta Scott King and more Tuesday.

The National Civil Rights Museum announced the 2023 honorees for the Freedom Award Tuesday, recognizing their contributions to civil and human rights.

The Freedom Award, the Museum's signature event, pays tribute to individuals who have shown unwavering commitment to promoting justice and equality.

The esteemed honorees for the 32nd Freedom Award are:

KERRY KENNEDY : President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a renowned human rights activist, and lawyer, Kennedy's efforts span over four decades, championing various causes such as child labor, women's rights, environmental justice, and more

: President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a renowned human rights activist, and lawyer, Kennedy's efforts span over four decades, championing various causes such as child labor, women's rights, environmental justice, and more DR. CLAYBORNE CARSON : Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor of History, emeritus, at Stanford University, Dr. Carson's work centers on the study of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the human rights movements that his legacy has inspired.

: Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor of History, emeritus, at Stanford University, Dr. Carson's work centers on the study of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the human rights movements that his legacy has inspired. STACEY ABRAMS: A bestselling author, civil rights activist and political leader, Abrams became the first black woman to be the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in United States history, running for governor of Georgia in 2022. She has founded multiple non-profit organizations dedicated to voting rights and addressing social and economic issues.

The award ceremony will take place on October 19, 2023, at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis. The Pre-Award Gala will commence at 5:30pm next door at the Halloran Centre, followed by the Award Ceremony at 7:00 pm.