'We must seek justice' | National Civil Rights Museum calls for accountability in death of Tyre Nichols

The Civil Rights Museum said in a statement it applauds MPD Chief C.J. Davis for taking immediate action, and wants her to look to preventing future police violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum called for justice and accountability for the Memphis Police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols Monday, and implored Chief C.J. Davis to be more proactive in preventing the next instance of violence by police.

In a statement, the museum called Nichols' death, at the hands of five MPD officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7, "another tragic loss," and vowed to continue to demand justice in his death.

Nichols died Jan. 10, 2023, following the traffic stop on Jan. 7. Memphis Police said they tried to stop Nichols for reckless driving in the area of Raines Rd. and Ross Rd. They said a confrontation occurred when officers approached Nichols, and he ran away. MPD said a second confrontation occurred, and Nichols told officers he was short of breath before being taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition.

Nichols’ family said police beat him to the point of being unrecognizable.

Here's the full statement from the National Civil Rights Museum:

The National Civil Rights Museum mourns another tragedy in the death of Tyre Nichols. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family fighting for justice in his killing. A killing while in police custody. A traffic stop that resulted in his death.

We call for justice for Tyre Nichols. We call for continued immediacy in gathering the facts and evidence in Tyre Nichols’ death. We call for criminal accountability of the police officers who ended his life.

We applaud Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for taking “immediate and appropriate action” in firing the five officers accused in the killing. We encourage Chief Davis to determine the best approach to assess past actions and history of all individual police officers for demeanor that may contribute to future deadly excessive force.

The death of Tyre Nichols is a civil rights issue. As it should be, the case is now both a criminal and civil rights investigation.

Our hearts remain heavy that another Black life has tragically ended. As a community, we cannot remain silent. We must seek justice for Tyre Nichols. For him. For his family. And for all who call Memphis home.

As part of our mission to educate and serve as a catalyst for positive social change, the National Civil Rights Museum stands ready to be part of finding viable solutions to the threats to human and civil rights as our community mourns and attempts to heal.