National Civil Rights Museum hosts 31st annual Freedom Awards

Thursday's honorees included critically acclaimed authors Isabel Wilkerson, Taylor Branch and FedEx founder Fred Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum hosted its 31st Freedom Awards Thursday night.

It's one of the biggest nights on the calendar for the museum as it pays tribute to outstanding individuals for their significant contributions to civil and human rights.

ABC24's Rudy Williams helped host on the red carpet.

Thursday's honorees included critically acclaimed authors Isabel Wilkerson, Taylor Branch and FedEx founder Fred Smith.

Smith said his award should actually go to the thousands who made FedEx what it is today.

"Many great African-Americans built FedEx from pilots to senior vice presidents to engineers, pick up and delivery people," Smith said. "I mean, that's what it's all about. Giving people opportunity."