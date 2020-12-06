National Civil Rights Museum Reopens to the Public June 25, 2020

Advance ticket purchases, social distancing, limited capacity and face masks will all be required for guest safety.

The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel announced it will welcome visitors back on June 25 after temporarily closing for three months due to the pandemic. Guests are required to purchase timed tickets online prior to visiting the Museum to maintain social distancing and capacity guidelines provided by health officials.

Safety Measures

Staff and guests are required to wear face masks inside the Museum with additional masks provided for guests who arrive without them. Staff will undergo daily temperature checks. Additional hand sanitizer dispensers are posted, and regular disinfection are part of the Museum’s plan to protect everyone’s health. Throughout the Museum, signage and floor markings will help visitors maintain social distancing six feet apart. Water fountains will be disabled. There will be frequent sanitation of high touch areas daily.

Museum Hours and Admission

Initially, Museum hours are adjusted to Monday 9:00am to 6:00pm with Free Period for Tennessee residents from 3:00pm-6:00pm, and Wednesday through Saturday 9:00-5:00pm. The Museum will be remain closed on Tuesdays and temporarily on Sundays. Admission pricing remains the same, and tickets can be purchased at civilrightsmuseum.org starting Monday, June 15 for tickets for June 25 on. Timed ticketing is scheduled every 20 minutes three times each hour to regulate capacity and social distancing. Use of credit or debit cards instead of cash is encouraged in the Museum Store.

Capacity

As outlined in the City of Memphis’ Phase III Reopening Plan, the museum initially will maintain 30% capacity, with a maximum flow of 25 guests every 20 minutes. Enclosed areas like restrooms and elevators have a maximum of three people at a time.

Experience Modifications

At least for the first few weeks of reopening, guided tours are limited, but guest services and museum overviews will be staged outdoors in the museum courtyard, weather permitting. Staff also will be strategically placed within exhibits for gallery tours and to assists visitors. Hand held receivers on listening posts will be disabled, but content can be heard via speakers.

“The National Civil Rights Museum experience will remain world class. And given the nation’s current realization that racism is alive and well, a walk through history has more relevance than ever,” said Museum President, Terri Lee Freeman. “Our guests will not be disappointed!”

The museum will monitor updates by health officials to ensure the safety of its employees and guests. Museum events and programs are cancelled or hosted virtually until further notice. For more information, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

