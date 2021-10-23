National Prescription Drug Take Back Day gets underway in the Mid-South

Several locations across Memphis and Shelby County are holding take-back events.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — a day to dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Bartlett Police Department and U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Tennesee, hosted a take-back event Saturday morning at the Kroger on Highway 70 and Appling Road.

Joe Murphy, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, said several hundred pounds of opioids were collected at the store and all will be destroyed.

"This is something most people don't even think about, and I understand that, but this is a good way for people to get those drugs out of the house," Murphy said.

During Take Back Day in April, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services said Tennesseeans safely and securely disposed of more than 19,000 pounds of medications at 113 sites.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day all over the county at Participating Kroger stores. Here in Bartlett, they've already collected several 100 pounds of unused prescriptions. Runs until 2pm. pic.twitter.com/k1rGW7zhru — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) October 23, 2021

Several locations across Memphis and Shelby County are holding take-back events. For a complete list, click here.