Wearing masks and socially distancing, the 133rd Basic Recruitment Class had 44 new officers join the force.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thursday evening, nearly 4 dozen took an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Memphis.

So now there are 44 new Memphis Police Officers, all graduates of the '133rd Basic Recruit Class'.

The cops wore masks and swore in at a socially-distanced ceremony at Bellevue Baptist Church.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and top brass from MPD took part in the honors of giving the new officers their badges.

Congratulations to all the new officers!