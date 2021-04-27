Nearly one hundred students in Desoto County are learning about grace

Desoto Grace focuses on two children's programs at the after school: education and activities for 3rd to 5th graders and the P.R.E.S On program for 6th through 12th.

HORN LAKE, Miss — Nonprofits have stepped up during the pandemic putting food on tables, helping with utilities, and providing after school care to students who need a little extra help with schoolwork. Such is the case with Desoto Grace.

Check out children sitting at this table, masks on and in small groups. Today, they're doing math.

"We tutor these students in math and reading," said Desoto Grace Development and Community Relations Director Terri Sparkman.

That's Terri Sparkman. She's the development and community relations director at Desoto Grace. Desoto Grace focuses on two children's programs at the after school: education and activities for 3rd to 5th graders and the P.R.E.S (Play, resource, educate, serve) On program for 6th through 12th graders.

"Focuses on health, education, food and clothing," said Sparkman.

Terri says think of Desoto Grace as a rainbow of colors. The nonprofit stands on four key elements: to serve through volunteers, to educate those who need assistance, to play while teaching discipline and to provide resources and opportunities for families in Desoto County.

The nonprofit was founded in 2012 by Life Fellowship Church and then became a 501-C3 in 2015.

"They saw a need for struggling families to connect to resources," said Sparkman.

And Terri says the need grew during the pandemic, to simply put, give kids an outlet. So, at the Dream Center when schoolwork is complete, they're able to read and even run around.

"It builds/bridges the gap between struggling families and resources and helps these families become more successful," said Sparkman.

That grace is what Terri and all of those at the Dream Center hope the children will walk away with: confidence and knowing someone simply believes in them.