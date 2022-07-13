How Neighborhood Christian Centers works to help Memphians

“We’re helping our neighbor at their point of need to move them to stability and sustainability,” said Ephie Johnson, NCC President and CEO.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is teaming up with Hope Church to put purpose to action and Go & Do. The church works with various organizations to help improve the community.

We caught up with people at the Neighborhood Christian Centers to learn more about their programs and how they support residents.

Progression is growth, and growth keeps the Neighborhood Christian Centers (NCC) thriving.

“We’re helping our neighbor at their point of need to move them to stability and sustainability,” Ephie Johnson, NCC President and CEO.

It's support that couldn’t come at a better time for Harper. During the pandemic, she was looking for a new job.

“The shift that I was on, it was kind of complicated with my kids,” said Tiffany Harper, NCC Holey Cakes.

She turned to NCC joining the Workforce Development and Entrepreneurial Training Program.

“First, I started off as an intern and I had went through the work program. Then, I became Holey Cakes,” said Harper. “It’s where we make different kinds of cakes with a hole in it.”

The program teaches individuals about budgeting, marketing, and product distribution.

“The Neighborhood Christian Centers Incorporated is a neighborhood organization that serves our Christian needs with compassion and Christ-centered services all the way from food and clothing to case management,” said Johnson. “When they’re in emergent need, so many times especially now with gas prices going up and all the things that are happening, people need that extra support.”

That support has helped Harper find a new sense of pride.

“Since I’ve been in this program, it has helped me to be able to learn how to budget. It’s helps me to be able to take care of my family more,” said Harper.