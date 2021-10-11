50 new Christmas lights to be hung along Whitehaven street

The lights will be placed along Elvis Presley Boulevard between Brooks Road and Shelby Drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven street will be receiving brand-new, upgraded Christmas ornaments to be hung during the Holiday season.

Community leaders said funding has been secured, lights have been ordered, and work has been done with the city of Memphis to make sure they can be installed along Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The ornaments will be placed between Brooks Road and Shelby Drive.

According to a plan for the project, the decorations are an upgrade from the current model of lights that the city puts on poles for the holidays. The ornaments are larger, brighter, and LED.