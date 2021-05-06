New fire station opens in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas — The city of West Memphis, Arkansas, celebrated the grand opening of an all new fire station . Fire station number 2 is now located at 250 North College Boulevard and will help improve response times for residents.

The station features a fitness center, a large living space, and special equipment to handle cleanup and decontamination of the firefighters’ gear to reduce the impact of carcinogens. Thursday’s ceremony also included the official welcome of a brand new fire engine.