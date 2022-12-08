New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!

The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July.

"What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we are holding our outdoor baptism at the foot of the cross," said Rev. Kenneth T. Whalum, Jr. "What makes it even more special is that the cross is brand new."

People being baptized Sunday are young people and in school.